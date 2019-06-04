IFBB Pro Sarah Gayden to compete in the 2019 NorCal Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8 according to Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker
Jun 04, 2019, 16:46 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete and IFBB Bikini Pro Sarah Gayden will compete this weekend in the 2019 IFBB/NPC NorCal Championship in Sacramento, California. The NorCal Championship bodybuilding competition, hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, begins promptly at 9:00 am, with the evening finals beginning at 6:00 pm and is expected to bring competitors from around the world to compete in NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions as well as IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique competitions.
Gayden, who is sponsored by Body By O, last competed in February at the 2019 IFBB Legends Classic competition. "Sarah has amazing presence and is an ambassador for this sport. When she steps on stage, the room lights up with her smile and her training and preparation show with each pose," says Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker.
Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today.
