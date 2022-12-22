iFLYTEK Achieves Significant Milestones in AI Innovation in 2022

HEFEI, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 was a landmark year for iFLYTEK, a world leader in artificial intelligence and speech technology. iFLYTEK researchers and engineers improved the company's core technologies, produced innovative new applications for AI and speech recognition technology, and launched ambitious plans for future development. These efforts have greatly boosted iFLYTEK's global profile and furthered the company's mission to create community connections and bridge cultural and language barriers through AI.

Some highlights from 2022 include:

Serving the international community as the official, exclusive supplier of automated translation software for both the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships;

Launching the Super Brain 2030 Plan, a series of strategic initiatives to advance the quality and availability of personal robotics and artificial intelligence solutions to assist families and communities;

Achieving significant and sustainable growth amid the ongoing pandemic and challenging economic trends as the only Chinese A-share company to achieve an annual revenue growth rate of over 25% for 10 consecutive years;

Earning recognition for our outstanding performance in making environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies central to the company's advancement by the Hang Seng Corporate Responsibility Benchmark Index.

iFLYTEK also debuted a wide range of innovative products and services in 2022. The new iFLYTEK AINOTE Air tablet is the company's most advanced tablet yet, boasting a 98% speech recognition rate that supports 60 languages and 23 Chinese dialects. the iFLYTEK Smart Translator 4.0 debuted at the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), where it received wide acclaim from participants. iFLYTEK also developed the WeChat applet, Jianya Xingqiu, or "Stress-Relief Planet", to help teens manage their mental health with practices based on the work of school psychologists and counselors.

As the company moves forward into 2023, iFLYTEK will continue to drive systematic innovation in AI to meet complex societal needs.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

