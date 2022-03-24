iFLYTEK Created Barrier-Free Communication at Beijing Winter Olympics

iFLYTEK products were noted by several international athletes as contributing to a positive Olympic experience. American freestyle skier David Wise posted an Instagram video of him using the iFLYTEK Dual-screen Translator and wrote, "It was fun being able to use this iFlytek translator…. I look forward to teaching my kids some Chinese and traveling with it again." Chinese-American freestyle skier Gu Ailing (Eileen Gu) liked the post and commented "I love it so much."

iFLYTEK products utilized during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games included:

The iFLYTEK Dual-screen Translator can translate 83 languages online and 16 languages offline, while also being able to account for sports terminology at the Winter Olympic events. It effectively helped athletes communicate, media workers hold interviews, and spectators connect during the Games.

iFLYTEK's smart headset iFlybuds supports recording and transcription of phone calls and online conferences in 30 languages and dialects with 98% accuracy. The device also allows for real-time translation between Chinese and English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, and Russian, and can produce summaries of interactions while enabling editing and sharing of the files on devices.

iFLYTEK's smart recorders have an array of functions, including speech recording and transcription, Chinese-English real-time translation, noise reduction, and file sharing on different devices. At the Games, the recorders helped journalists efficiently produce reports and aided those with hearing loss by transcribing broadcasts into text in real-time.

iFLYTEK's Smart Conference System was adopted in 50 offices at the Games, enabling barrier-free communication at more than 1,000 meetings and events. The smart system supports real time speech recognition and simultaneous translation online and offline with 95% accuracy and can project translations for audience viewing.

The virtual assistant "Aijia" combined various speech technologies to aid interactions between athletes, reporters, and spectators. Proficient in Chinese, English, Japanese, Russian, French, and Spanish, Aijia helped visitors navigate the Olympics by answering questions concerning developments in the Games, Chinese history, where to eat, where to visit, weather forecasts, and other topics.

Through its contributions to the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, iFLYTEK helped achieve barrier-free communication for the international community. iFLYTEK is proud that its products are part of an increasingly interconnected world and plans to continue refining its tools to further empower communities through connectivity.

