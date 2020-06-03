iFOLIO and Twilio Partner to Power Digital Storytelling by Text Message

Sales is currently challenged with a time where you can't be face-to-face. iFOLIO modernizes sales and marketing campaigns that scale to millions of buyers with Twilio's leading cloud communications platform. Sales teams impress prospects & clients virtually with dynamic, digital portfolios that deliver sales content in a new and refreshing way ~ texted to your phone!

HOW IT WORKS

Forbes reports that the secret of storytelling is the combination of story and data, which is what ignites an audience to act. iFOLIO + Twilio together, power 1-to-1 storytelling through text message campaigns that are rich with images, clickable links, a signature; all delivered from a friendly 10-digit phone number.

"iFOLIO + Twilio gives our customers the best technology in the business. Personalized, delightful experience is what we are all about, and it's how businesses can change the game today," CEO of iFOLIO, Jean Marie Richardson shares.

"We're thrilled to partner with iFOLIO and continue to work with more tech companies in the Atlanta ecosystem that are modernizing customer engagement," says Doug Barnes, Twilio Sales Director of Southeast. "As a Twilio Build partner, iFOLIO will extend the power of Twilio to unlock greater innovation and we can't wait."

ABOUT iFOLIO

iFOLIO modernizes sales and marketing with 1-to-1 customer experiences. iFOLIO is proud to be an Atlanta based tech firm, powering over 5,350 clients including Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Atlanta Falcons NFL, Zoo Atlanta and more. Follow iFOLIO on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and check us out on the Twilio showcase.

