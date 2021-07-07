iFOLIO Announces Chief Growth Officer and 185 Million Seconds of Digital Engagement for Clients in the Last Six Months

Salinas will lead iFOLIO's direct and partner-based growth initiatives and support the organization's mission to personalize and grow digital engagement for customers in industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, professional services, sports and education.

According to Turner Network, people spend an average of eight seconds on traditional content. In the digital world, cultivating a personalized experience is key to connect with and engage clients and prospects. iFOLIO's more personalized approach to digital marketing helps companies overcome short attention spans and extend engagement, resulting in better customer experiences and growth for both the company and its customers.

Salinas brings over 20 years of experience helping customers use technology to increase the depth and value of customer relationships in roles spanning product management, sales and relationship management, partner management and professional services for organizations including UnitedHealth Group, Bottomline Technologies, Siebel Systems and IBM. He holds Bachelors degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

"Marc's background delivering new technologies to create value in a wide range of industries positions him uniquely to support iFOLIO's continued growth and that of our customers and partners," says iFOLIO's CEO, Jean Marie Richardson, "His experience building collaborative, technology-based relationships makes him a great addition to our team."

Salinas says, "I am thrilled to join such a passionate, talented and accomplished team. I look forward to helping iFOLIO build on its outstanding success to date while helping apply our remarkable technology and deep digital creative expertise to address an even greater range of challenges and opportunities."

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO is a cloud-based customer engagement platform that blends creativity and technology to deepen relationships and drive business growth. The platform bundles hundreds of digital content types into compelling digital portfolios, allows front-line users to personalize outreach using curated content, and apply patented analytics to deliver unique insight into a more personalized digital customer experience. Learn more: ifoliocorp.com

