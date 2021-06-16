iFOLIO® Powers Digital Healthcare Innovation for New Mothers in Florida

Ascension, Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital, West Florida Hospital, and Santa Rosa Medical Center are engaging new mothers through text and email with personalized, interactive digital portfolios to help them navigate important developmental milestones with their children, including talking, playing, singing and reading.

Supporting early childhood brain development is key to foster a happy, healthy community. iFOLIO Campaigns engage these patients throughout motherhood in a way that fits well with increasingly digital lifestyles.

iFOLIO's HIPAA-compliant digital engagement platform incorporates the security infrastructure of Amazon's cloud while giving providers and care management teams an intuitive suite of capabilities to design, deliver, and monitor the impact of personalized digital communications in real time.

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed care delivery, and patients expect and increasingly demand more timely and relevant engagement," says Alex Chudinov, Chief Technology Officer, iFOLIO. "The iFOLIO Cloud engages patients at scale with the personalization they expect and the privacy and security that providers demand."

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO modernizes digital communications with personalized campaigns pushed to fingertips and patented analytics. The Software-as-a-Service platform powers over 5,350 clients across industries to make work easier for sales, marketing, and service teams. Learn more: ifoliocorp.com

