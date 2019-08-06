iFOLIO's Proprietary Tech Platform Powers Cresa Atlanta's Marketing with Digital Portfolio Storytelling and Business SMS

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresa Atlanta, a commercial real estate leader throughout the United States, is delivering engaging digital portfolios and trends directly to customers and buyers through iFOLIO® a patent-pending platform for Digital Portfolios and business SMS.

"We understand that customers want insights. iFOLIO helps us engage our customers with a portfolio and data on the mobile device they are most connected to," says Scott Polinski, Vice President of Cresa Atlanta.

iFOLIO is Transforming Customer Experiences

Amazon's Jeff Bezos banned powerpoints in his meetings and is requiring that every business presentation be crafted like a story because the human brain is hardwired for a narrative and stories are more persuasive.

iFOLIO packages the power of a single visual story or portfolio into a private link that can be shared directly with a buyer through iFOLIO's proprietary Visual Share SMS, email, or any way a link is shared. The result is a connected customer experience that is personalized, private, and delivered 1-to-1.

"iFOLIO's platform is so incredibly powerful because it connects the power of storytelling with data, relationships, and business SMS. Patent pending analytics and Reverse CRM™ empower businesses to be customer focused and data-driven," says Jean Marie Richardson, Founder and CEO, iFOLIO.

Using its own incredibly effective platform for sales and marketing, iFOLIO grew paid customers 1100% last year. The private portfolios generate open rates up to 75% from mobile share, and engagement up to 2 min 40+ seconds in a market where attention spans average 7 seconds.

Today iFOLIO powers over 3500 clients in 58 countries including the Atlanta Falcons NFL, Equifax, iD Tech and more. iFOLIO was awarded "Best Personalized Digital Marketing - 2019" by AI Global Media and was honored with a 2019 MAX Marketing Innovation Award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for introducing a new standard of digital engagement for enterprise professionals with a platform for private portfolio sites for customer introductions, presentations, and proposals.

iFOLIO, a patent pending digital portfolio platform with vertical solutions for Enterprises, Sports Firms, and Educations Service Providers, is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

www.ifoliocorp.com

SOURCE iFOLIO

Related Links

www.ifoliocorp.com

