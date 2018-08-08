iFOS Managing Consultants LLC Awarded Multi-Year Financial Review Management and Resolution Program Blanket Purchase (BPA) Agreement

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions® (iFOS) received a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide Financial Review Management and Resolution Professional Services to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Agency. The BPA award performance period is authorized for up to five (5) years.

Under the USAID BPA, iFOS' advisors and consulting professionals provide a range of financial management services and assistance including internal control assessment and development; pre-award surveys, grantee financial reviews, attestation engagements, disbursing agent functions, end use verification and trainings.

iFOS will provide specialized accounting and auditing support to implement one of USAID's foreign embassy new strategy in support of its mission.

Tawanda M. Smith, CEO noted, "Our assurance services provide the foundation we use to ensure effective monitoring of our customers' grant portfolios. Our wide variety of subject matter experts focus on internal controls to address fiscal challenges without the bureaucratic hindrances that constrain government organizations. iFOS stands ready and available to begin this engagement immediately."

About Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions (iFOS)®, LLC:

iFOS Managing Consultants, LLC is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) consulting firm specializing in audit and assurance, advisory and consulting services. The firm is certified under the Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) and 8(m) programs and provides services to public and private organizations under its General Services Administration (GSA) Professional Support Services (PSS) Schedule GS-23F-0102X.

For more information, visit: https://www.ifoscorp.com/

*LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0807s2p-ifos-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:



Derrick Smith



iFOS, LLC



+1-301-837-9735 ext. 706



inquiry@ifoscorp.com

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions

Related Links

https://www.ifoscorp.com

