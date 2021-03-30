iFranchise Group Expands Consulting Team

HOMEWOOD, Ill., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading franchise consulting firm, Chicago-area based iFranchise Group, announced that it has recently brought on new consultants to the firm's growing franchise strategic planning team.

The company announced that Sunil Dewan will join the organization as a Senior Franchise Consultant in Strategic Planning with 30 years of experience in building and leading restaurant, retail, real estate and consumer services businesses with well-known brands such as Jenny Craig, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Orion Food Systems, Banfield Pet Hospitals and Shurgard Storage Centers. In addition to North American markets, Dewan has built and managed businesses in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Australia/New Zealand.

iFranchise Group also recognized Paul Rickels' joining the consulting firm as a Senior Franchise Consultant in Strategic Planning. Rickels joined the team with over 35 years of experience in building, maintaining and growing retail and restaurant franchise organizations. He served as former Vice President of Operations with RadioShack, Senior Vice President of Franchising for Fuzzy's Taco Shop, and Vice President of Brand Resources with Ichor Restaurant Group.

"We are thrilled to have these consummate professionals as part of our franchise development team," said iFranchise Group President Dave Hood, "Their backgrounds in franchise strategic planning, franchise operations, franchise sales and implementation across the restaurant, retail and consumer services industries will provide increased value to our clients looking to franchise their businesses. Sunil and Paul are part of our already deep bench of consultants, each averaging more than 25 years of franchise experience."

Rickels noted, "There is nothing more rewarding than working with businesspeople who have built successful brands and assisting them in putting together a franchise program and a plan that will help them achieve their dreams of franchising their businesses. The iFranchise Group has the consultants, the experience, and the resources to help bring those dreams to life."

iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert also commented on the recent uptick in interest in franchising by companies across multiple industries. "In an economy with relatively high unemployment and low costs of capital, more and more people are looking to franchise their businesses," said Siebert. "Sunil and Paul's deep experience in health care franchising, weight loss franchising, pet care franchising and restaurant franchising will be invaluable, as these areas are expected to see significant growth as we move further into 2021."

iFranchise Group provides highly customized franchise consulting, development, operations, and marketing solutions across a wide range of industries to companies looking to franchise a business or improve their existing franchise systems. For over two decades, the company has worked with hundreds of emerging and established franchise systems, as well as licensing and dealership organizations.

