IFS extends Boomi integration capabilities for IFS Cloud

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the initial success of the partnership between global cloud enterprise applications company IFS and leading cloud-based iPaaS provider Boomi, IFS is now unveiling enhanced connectivity to empower IFS Cloud customers to accelerate time to value.



The IFS-Boomi partnership, announced in February, 2020, has already attracted investments from numerous IFS customers looking for a faster and more efficient way to integrate and interconnect their business solutions' landscape with minimum effort and a low total cost of ownership.



The extended IFS-Boomi connector is designed to deliver all the benefits of the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to all IFS Cloud customers. By leveraging IFS Cloud's REST APIs, IFS customers can connect and integrate IFS Cloud with any other application in their IT landscape. The connector is future-proof by design with a drag-and-drop interface, enabling companies to connect various business applications to support their evolving needs without the need to consider future updates and releases.



The enhanced IFS Cloud connector supports OAuth 2.0 authentication, making it secure and significantly simplifying how companies manage the flow of information between their IFS applications and any other application. Performance improvements have been made to handle large amounts of data, and new hierarchy navigation capabilities will make it easier to find, update, and query integrations.



"Our collaboration with Boomi empowers our customers with tools that make it easy to innovate, integrate, and extend their IFS platform," IFS Chief Product Officer Christian Pedersen said. "Over the past year and a half, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of customers looking to adopt new technologies to stay ahead of the competition. The IFS-Boomi offering provides the ideal platform to orchestrate the full range of enterprise applications used by today's businesses, while de-risking and simplifying digital transformation initiatives aimed at supporting new business models and delivering outstanding moments of service."



"The Boomi promise to instantly connect everyone to everything aligns perfectly with the ethos of our partnership with IFS," said Ed Macosky, Head of Product at Boomi. "The enhanced connector makes it possible for customers to innovate quickly and easily, in the manner that makes sense for their business models. We are very excited to embark on the next phase of our collaboration and look forward to helping IFS customers achieve their goals and create value faster."



Over the next 12 months, IFS and Boomi will continue to develop connectors that address customer needs and reduce integration complexity and time.



Learn more about the IFS-Boomi partnership at www.ifs.com/boomi.

