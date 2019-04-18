IFS Once Again a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS has been recognized as a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for FSM published since 2014

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, believes its IFS Field Service Management™ (FSM) suite further cement its leadership credentials with its placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management*.

It has been another transformational year for IFS in the FSM space, during which time the company has:

Launched the class-leading IFS FSM 6, featuring new and extended features such as enhanced capabilities for reverse logistics, spare parts management and depot repair, and major improvements to the IFS Planning & Scheduling Optimization™ engine as well as the AI-powered IFS Customer Engagement™ capabilities, fully cloud-optimized and IoT-enabled. IFS is a leader in complete service lifecycle management for asset, product and customer focused service businesses.

Established the IFS Service Management Business Unit, including WorkWave, led by the global service management guru Marne Martin , to harness the deep bench of talent across the global business and focus it on ensuring customer success and industry excellence feeding product innovation.

Powered the continued solid growth of WorkWave to ensure its leading position as a provider of software solutions for the service and last-mile delivery industries including pest control, lawncare, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and home delivery.

"Looking at the progress we have made over the past couple of years, I am immensely proud to be leading some of the industry's best minds to ever-increasing levels of customer and service excellence," said Marne Martin, President of IFS Service Management and CEO of WorkWave. "Being named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management is, in my view, an important validation of our long-term strategic focus on the service space. To me, it is also a great catalyst for our continuing work to bring the most complete, connected cloud field service to our challenger customers. No other solution can match our breadth, depth and domain expertise in service."

IFS Field Service Management powers fast-moving companies across a number of service verticals globally. Among its marquee FSM customers are America's premier commercial kitchen equipment service provider Smart Care, global diagnostic solutions provider Sysmex, electrical infrastructure service provider Nettpartner, global air treatment leader Munters, industrial plant engineering company ANDRITZ, technical services provider Eltel, and digital communications expert Eniig.

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management here: https://info.ifsworld.com/2019-Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-for-Field-Service-Management.html

Learn more about how IFS supports service companies: www.ifsworld.com/corp/industries/service/.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management," Jim Robinson, April 16, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT:

Laura Zadravetz, Director of Marketing Communications. Phone: 262-317-6591, laura.zadravetz@ifsworld.com

Megan Schwartzer, Marketing Communications Specialist. Phone: 262-317-7488, megan.schwartzer@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE IFS