IFSEC PH Returns in the Scene - BIGGER and BETTER!

IFSEC Philippines is the leading security, fire, and safety event in the country established since 2017, and the latest edition of the globally recognized IFSEC brand with security exhibitions in the United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, Africa, and Saudi Arabia. Due to last year's successful edition with 78 exhibitors from 14 countries and almost 4,000 attendees from 22 countries, IFSEC Philippines 2019 targets to increase the number of exhibitors and good quality visitors that are beneficial to the business, and exceed high level of expectation in providing a trade show that caters to the right market in the security, fire, and safety industry.

"In relation to this year's theme, IFSEC Philippines aims to serve as the best platform to showcase and know the latest news and trends, innovations and product insights, and other services related to the security here in the Philippines and other countries from the ASEAN region. Let us support our nation's efforts to make our communities a safe place for our work and families," shared by Mr. DEXTER DEYTO, General Manager of UBM Exhibitions Philippines. IFSEC Philippines is a one-stop-shop of exhibitions with more than 200 world-renowned brands expected to participate and technology seminars with the most relevant security and fire safety topics from prominent speakers in the industry.

Furthermore, IFSEC Philippines highlights a Business Matching program to connect exhibitors and buyers. With Business Matching, international companies can meet their local counterparts from prospective markets beneficial to their business and vice versa.

IFSEC Philippines is also supported by its strategic partner associations in the industry such as Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Asian Professional Security Association (APSA), Philippine Association of Detective and Protective Agency Operators (PADPAO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Mall Security Managers Association of the Philippines (MSMAP), Philippine Society for Industrial Security (PSIS), Safety Organization of the Philippines (SOPI), Hotel & Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Transported Asset Protection

Association (TAPA), Campus Security Safety Management Alliance of the Philippines (CSSMAP), Philippine Association of Certified Security Risk Management Specialist (PACSRM), and Chartered International Institute of Security and Crisis Management (CIISCM). These associations have contributed to the continuous success of IFSEC Philippines through their presence at the event and knowledge sharing of their reliable members.

Meet hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, security professionals, decision-makers and quality visitors under one venue at IFSEC Philippines on 13 – 15 June 2019 in SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Save the date and see you there!

You may also visit the official website on www.ifsec.events/philippines to view the complete list of exhibitors and register online.

ABOUT IFSEC PHILIPPINES

IFSEC Philippines is one of the organized events of UBM Exhibitions Philippines Inc. established since 2013. Visit www.ubmphilippines.com to know more about the company.

ABOUT UBM ASIA

UBM Asia recently joined forces with Informa PLC to be the leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer across the globe. You may visit www.ubm.com.asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

SOURCE IFSEC Philippines