IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Market Trends and Epidemiology 2018-2030 with a Detailed Analysis of Emerging Drugs NEFECON (Calliditas Therapeutics) and Sparsentan (Travere Therapeutics)

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the IgA Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom), and Japan. IgA nephropathy's market size in the seven major markets was USD 109.3 million in 2020.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted IgA Nephropathy market size from 2018 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current IgA Nephropathy symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Study Period: 2018-2030



Epidemiology

The IgA nephropathy epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends and assumptions.



Epidemiology: Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of IgA nephropathy in the 7MM are increasing during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted IgA nephropathy epidemiology segmented as the prevalence of IgA nephropathy, gender-specific cases of IgA nephropathy, and age-specific cases of IgA nephropathy. The report includes the prevalent scenario of IgA nephropathy in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the IgA Nephropathy epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total number of prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy associated in 7MM countries was 377,829 in 2020.



Drug Chapters

The report's drug chapters enclose the detailed analysis of IgA nephropathy early-stage (Phase I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the IgA nephropathy clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



NEFECON: Calliditas Therapeutics AB



Nefecon is a patented oral formulation of a potent and well-known active substance - budesonide - for targeted release. The formulation is designed to deliver the drug to the Peyer's patch region of the lower small intestine, where the disease originates, as per the predominant pathogenesis models. It is derived from the TARGIT technology, which allows the substance to pass through the stomach and intestine without being absorbed and released in a pulse-like fashion only when it reaches the lower small intestine.



Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics Inc.



Sparsentan is a first-in-class, orally active, single-molecule that functions as a high-affinity dual-acting antagonist of both endothelin type A (ETA) and angiotensin II subtype 1 (AT1) receptors which are associated with kidney disease progression.



Market Outlook

According to the publisher, the IgA Nephropathy market in 7MM is expected to grow in the study period 2018-2030.



Treatment options, therefore, center on modulating downstream immune and inflammatory events in the glomerulus and tubulointerstitium. Many of the current treatment strategies are therefore generic to other forms of chronic glomerular diseases: renin-angiotensin blockade, reduction of proteinuria, and blood pressure (BP) control.



There is consensus that supportive treatment with renin-angiotensin blockade and tight BP control should be the initial treatment. But there remains a subset of patients with persistent proteinuria despite such supportive therapy who are at high risk for progressive disease. Here, there is still no consensus on whether corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive agents mitigate the risk of progression with acceptable toxicity.



Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers the IgA nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase I, II, and III stages. It also analyses IgA nephropathy key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. Major players include Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics, Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for IgA nephropathy emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario

Approaching reimbursement proactively can positively impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



The high treatment costs, including chemo and other therapies, affect patients' affordability and access to these treatment options. Reimbursement is a crucial factor that affects the drug's access to the market. Often, the decision to reimburse comes down to the drug price relative to the benefit it produces in treated patients.



The disease advocacy groups working in the area of IgA Nephropathy helps patients with medical billing, insurance coverage, and reimbursement issues. Also, financial assistance is available from both governments and pharmaceutical companies to help people who cannot afford the cost of their medications.



A cost analysis was used by Durand-Zaleski et al. (1996) to evaluate three possible immunoglobulin (IgG) treatment protocols for end-stage renal disease due to IgA nephropathy. The perspective chosen for the cost analysis was that of the health care delivery system. The baseline strategy was the absence of IgG treatment, and alternative strategies corresponded to three protocols presently on trial: all three included a high initial dose of intravenous IgG. Protocol 1 followed intramuscular IgG injections only, protocol 2 with intramuscular plus intravenous injections, and protocol 3 with intravenous injections. The costs of treatment included the costs of immunoglobulins, outpatient hospital costs, and the costs of tests; the savings (costs averted) resulted from kidney dialysis averted. The bottom line for the healthcare system is a net savings of USD 233,000, USD 213,000, or USD 83,000, depending on the protocol chosen. The computation of costs did not value physical and psychological health benefits.



KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, the publisher takes KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the IgA nephropathy domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or IgA Nephropathy market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The publisher performs a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the IgA Nephropathy Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of IgA nephropathy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology, and currently available therapies.



Comprehensive insight is provided into the IgA nephropathy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.



Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for IgA nephropathy is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will impact the current treatment landscape.



A detailed review of the IgA nephropathy market, historical and forecasted, is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.



The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global IgA nephropathy market.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the IgA nephropathy market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and the favorable environment for new anti-infective modalities, which would expand the market's size to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence IgA nephropathy R&D. The therapies under development focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.



Major players are involved in developing therapies for IgA nephropathy. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the IgA Nephropathy market.



The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase I, II, and III), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, and launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.



Companies Mentioned

Calliditas Therapeutics AB

Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Omeros

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc.

