IGBT Market Set to Grow by USD 5.70 Bn Between 2021 and 2025 | Driven by Increasing Government Support for EV/HEVs | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing government support for EV/HEVs, high demand for energy-efficient electronic products will offer immense growth opportunities, rising competition from WBG semiconductor materials and increased power dissipation due to reduced size of IGBT modules will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IGBT Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Product

IGBT Modules



Discrete IGBTs

Application

EV/HEVs



Industrial



Motor Drives



Consumer Appliances



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

IGBT Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IGBT market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growth in HVDC lines as one of the prime reasons driving the IGBT market growth during the next few years.

IGBT Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the IGBT market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the IGBT Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

IGBT Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IGBT market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IGBT market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IGBT market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IGBT market vendors

IGBT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.70 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

