IGEL Announces the IGEL Community Awards Program and 2020 IGEL Insider Award Recipients

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the IGEL Community Awards, an annual awards program recognizing top IGEL Community members who are raising the bar through their end user computing (EUC) contributions. IGEL also today announced the inaugural recipients of the IGEL Insider Award for community contributors who have gone above and beyond to help fellow community members through active participation and knowledge sharing.

"It's with true appreciation and gratitude that I congratulate the 2020 class of IGEL Insiders," said Douglas Brown, Vice President of Community, IGEL and the IGEL Community's chief steward. "These dynamic EUC evangelists and IGEL technology experts have demonstrated a passion for helping their fellow community members by offering real-world expertise and experiences with others worldwide."

"The IGEL Community Award program is a good way to say 'thank you' to those who are active contributors and support the EUC cause. Most members do not contribute in order to get an award, but it does provide an incentive to give that little extra to go from an ordinary member to an extraordinary member," said David Prows, Systems Engineer, Beacon Credit Union. "I contribute to the IGEL Community because others in the community help me when I need help. Though I don't do it for an award or recognition, it is an honor to be part of the inaugural group of Insiders."

The IGEL Community, which is today over 4,000 members strong, has become the industry's leading EUC technology resource. First launched in December 2017, it has quickly become the preeminent place for EUC customers and partners to collaborate, exchange ideas and gather insights, hints, and tricks for working with products from IGEL and its ecosystem partners.

The new IGEL Community Award program will be expanded over the course of the next year to also feature elevated levels of awards including the IGEL VIP Award, for IGEL Community members with exceptional community involvement and demonstrated community leadership, and the IGEL Fellow Award which is an elite lifetime award for IGEL VIPs who demonstrate superior involvement in the EUC ecosystem and deliver a proven history of service to IGEL and the IGEL Community. These along with an IGEL Community Member of the Year Award will be presented in early 2021.

The newly appointed IGEL Insider honorees will receive unique IGEL Community benefits including an award designation "badge," IGEL Not for Resale (NFR) Licenses, access to specific IGEL Insider communications and Slack group, and will be preferred experts for speaking opportunities with the IGEL Community and during public IGEL events. To view the list of recipients of the inaugural 2020 IGEL Insider Award visit: https://www.igelcommunity.com/igel-community-insider-award.

You can learn more about the complete IGEL Community Awards Program here and join the IGEL Community here.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

