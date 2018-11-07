IGEL Named a Finalist in the 2018 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized IGEL as a finalist in the 2018 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software, and services that are moving the IT industry forward. In compiling the 2018 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 300 products across 34 technology categories using several criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges. IGEL's UD7 Universal Desktop™ took top honors in the PC Desktops/Monitors/Docks category.

Delivering maximum performance without compromise through a powerful AMD Embedded R-Series SOC with AMD Radeon™ R5 Graphics, plus an optional AMD Embedded Radeon discrete GPU with a fourth DisplayPort, the IGEL UD7 is designed for end user computing (EUC) environments that require access to high quality displays, rich multimedia user experiences, optimal application performance and unified communications.

The IGEL UD7 is managed through the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), providing IT organizations with automated backend control of their IGEL endpoints, freeing them up to focus on more strategic initiatives. Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments that may include up to many thousands of endpoints, the IGEL UMS supports a diverse array of devices and operating systems, enabling IT organizations to add and remove endpoint devices, and perform software upgrades as needed or required. The IGEL UD7 comes pre-configured to support industry-leading virtualization protocols including Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon. IT organizations can also customize the IGEL UD7 via PCIe expansion cards.

"The IGEL UD7 is the most powerful thin client solution in IGEL's portfolio, and sets a new standard for high-performance," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "As the first thin client to be brought to market offering multi-monitor support for 4K displays at 60Hz, it's an ideal solution for demanding multimedia computing environments such as CAD design suites, newsrooms, operations centers and hospital diagnostics centers. And because it leverages the IGEL OS, our Linux-based operating system, organizations benefit from a smart, simple and secure software-defined endpoint solution. Thank you to the CRN editorial staff for recognizing the IGEL UD7 as a finalist for a 2018 Tech Innovator Award."

"Each year, the CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize technology vendor offerings that are reshaping the IT channel landscape by increasing worker productivity, reducing cost, and minimizing complexity for solution providers, IT departments, and end users," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The winners in this year's awards bring breakthrough ideas to the table for solution providers and their customers, in areas ranging from cloud to security to business intelligence to IoT. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to their future endeavors."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter(UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware. To locate an IGEL partner, visit https://www.igel.com/find-a-solution-provider/.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

