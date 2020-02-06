IGEL Reports Record Growth; Elevates Jed Ayres to Global CEO

"At IGEL, we see a world where people can work, when and where they want, without boundaries or limitations when accessing their desired applications and data," said IGEL Founder and CEO, Heiko Gloge. "The rapid rise of IGEL demonstrates that we are successfully capitalizing on a perfect storm of opportunity in the end user computing and cloud workspaces market. It's very exciting to see the transformation of IGEL, and the amazing growth trajectory that has resulted from our becoming a leader in this space."

Many enterprises today are moving Windows from local device operation, to the data center where the Windows desktop can be securely accessed using Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with vendors such as Citrix, Microsoft and VMware. Others are looking to cloud workspaces technology using Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings from AWS (including Amazon WorkSpaces) and Microsoft, with its increasingly popular Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) offering. IGEL is at the center of this industry movement, with the right technology at the right time delivering a next-generation edge OS for simple, smart and secure cloud workspaces with lower cost and greater manageability.

As IGEL takes this exceptional achievement into 2020, it will also be elevating Jed Ayres currently Co-CEO to the post of global CEO. Ayres, who was instrumental in the company's pivot starting in 2016 from a hardware-centric to a software-first company, will lead IGEL's seasoned team of executive leaders as the company works to align with the world's most prominent cloud providers to transform end user computing by simplifying and securing the cloud-delivery of all needed applications and resources. Heiko Gloge will remain a shareholder and member of IGEL's Board of Directors.

"It's an honor to be at the helm of such an innovative company comprised of passionate and talented people," said Ayres. "Together, our mission is to make a significant mark on the evolution and future of work so people can best match their work-style with their individual lifestyle."

IGEL's momentum going into 2020 is also marked by a number of additional milestones and achievements including:

The shipment of 749,000 copies of IGEL OS for a total unit growth of 132%, year-over-year

The dramatic growth in the North American IGEL channel partner network which now includes 23 Platinum partners and 26 Gold partners with a sales pipeline of that has increased 100%, year-over-year

The recent launch of a visually dynamic and robust new website at www.igel.com which features educational assets, industry resources, case studies and more

The unveiling of the IGEL Academy, an online learning platform for customers and partners

The success of IGEL's third annual DISRUPT 2020 events in Nashville, Tenn. , January 27-29 , and Munich , February 4-6 , which reached unprecedented attendance levels

The naming of IGEL as a "key partner" for Windows Virtual Desktop by Microsoft

The receipt of 11 industry awards and honors, including placement on the San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list as well as the San Francisco Business Times Fastest Growing Private Companies list

For more information on IGEL's vision as the next generation edge OS for cloud workspaces, visit: https://www.igel.com/company/vision/

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

