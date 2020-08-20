IGEL to Host Digital DISRUPT 2020 EMEA Cloud Workspaces Forum on September 17, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it will host its Digital DISRUPT 2020 EMEA Cloud Workspaces Forum on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CEST (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. BST). The virtual, EMEA-focused event will bring together thought leaders, community experts and the world's leading vendors and innovators in end user computing (EUC) and cloud workspaces for a unique opportunity to Un:Lock the potential and future of the disruptive technology enabling user computing productivity.

The event's keynote addresses will be delivered by Lars Sudmann, acclaimed author and renowned TEDx & Conference Board speaker. He will present his insight into innovation and leadership and how these important fundamentals are essential to digital transformation.

Keynotes will also be delivered by IGEL CEO Jed Ayres and Kam VedBrat, Group Manager, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop. The event will also feature insightful breakout sessions as well as a lively customer panel discussion on "Disrupting Conventional IT Thinking & Unlocking Our Potential" featuring speakers from healthcare, life savings and insurance companies.

"This new remote work era has companies looking to simplify and scale their desktop and app virtualization environments," said VedBrat. "Many of our customers have turned to Windows Virtual Desktop to enable remote work rapidly. Together with IGEL, we will be providing tangible insights, best practices, and learnings around how companies can use Windows Virtual Desktop to transform remote work, including migrating, deploying Microsoft Teams, auto-scaling using Azure automation, and more."

"Our last Digital DISRUPT event in June saw over 1,000 attendees join us online and the feedback is that people are keen to continue to learn more," said Simon Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer, IGEL. "Cloud workspace innovations are delivering essential capabilities in rapidly changing ways and since June we have seen more focus on security, sustainability and organisational growth... Join our Digital DISRUPT event to take a deep dive into the trends and best practices that not only enable our new working reality, but that create opportunities for organisations to excel and thrive. Digital DISRUPT on September 17th will bring new content, speakers, customers and industry experts."

The Digital DISRUPT 2020 EMEA expo will also provide first-hand technical access to product and service information from event sponsors including IGEL, Citrix, Microsoft, VMware, Cherry, ControlUp, deviceTRUST, EPOS, LG Business Solutions, Liquidware, LoginVSI, Nutanix and PrinterLogic.

The event will close with a virtual Oktoberfest happy hour with raffles and prizes. The unveiling of the winners of the second quarterly drawing for the Workspace Coolplace Home Office Bundle raffle will also be announced during the event. A winner will be selected from North America and EMEA. To enter the Workspace Coolplace sweepstakes and drawing, complete the short survey at https://www.igel.com/workspacecoolplace using code EMEADISRUPT. This survey also gives you a chance to win a $20,000 home office makeover.

Register today to attend Digital DISRUPT 2020 EMEA at: https://disruptemea.vfairs.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

