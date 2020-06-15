IGEL to Host Digital DISRUPT Cloud Workspaces Forum on June 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it will host its Digital DISRUPT Cloud Workspaces Forum on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. The virtual installment of the leading end user computing (EUC) event will bring together thought leaders, community experts and the world's leading vendors and innovators in EUC and cloud workspaces for a unique opportunity to Re:Connect.

"Never before has the value of EUC and cloud workspaces been so unmistakable," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "In less than a few months, work-from-home and remote work computing demands have gone beyond being simply desired to becoming vitally essential. Our Digital DISRUPT event will take a deep dive into the trends and best practices that not only enable our new working reality, but that create opportunities to excel and thrive. Featuring a flexible virtual platform, we will provide attendees with a chance to re-engage and gain direct access to leaders from key cloud workspace players including Microsoft, Citrix and VMware while also delivering the informed insights every EUC professional needs during this unprecedented time of change."

Inspirational keynote addresses will be delivered by Ayres and Kam VedBrat, Group Manager, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop. Special comments will also be made by Scott Manchester, Partner Group Program Manager, Customer Management Experience at Microsoft. The event will also feature insightful breakout sessions as well as a lively panel discussion on the "Future of EUC" featuring such industry luminaries as Ruben Spruijt, Steve Greenberg, Brian Barnes, and Al Solorzano.

"This new remote work era has companies looking to simplify and scale their desktop and app virtualization environments," said VedBrat. "Many of our customers have turned to Windows Virtual Desktop to enable remote work rapidly. Together with IGEL, we will be providing tangible insights, best practices, and learnings around how companies can use Windows Virtual Desktop to transform remote work, including migrating, deploying Microsoft Teams, auto-scaling using Azure automation, and more."

The event expo will also provide first-hand technical access to product and service information from event sponsors including IGEL, Citrix, Microsoft, VMware, ControlUp, Lakeside, LG Business Solutions, Liquidware, LoginVSI, Nerdio, NetApp (CloudJumper), PrinterLogic, Tehama, and more. Closing out the event will be a virtual happy hour and trivia session with raffles and prizes and will also feature the first of three quarterly drawings for the Workplace Coolspace Home Office Bundle raffle. A winner will be selected from North America and EMEA. To enter the Workplace Coolspace sweepstakes and drawing, complete the short survey at https://www.igel.com/workspacecoolplace using code eDISRUPT. This survey also gives you a chance to win a $20,000 home office makeover.

Register today to attend Digital DISRUPT 2020 at: https://disrupteuc.vfairs.com. Don't delay. IGEL is giving away a free beer glass for the event Happy Hour, while supplies last.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

