IGEL Wins 2019 Cloud Innovation Award from Channel Partner Insight

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that it is the winner of the 2019 Cloud Innovation Award from Channel Partner Insight. The award recognizes IGEL's leadership through its software-first approach and ability to standardize, manage and secure any complex end user computing ecosystem. IGEL was presented with the award during the 2019 Channel Innovation Award winner's dinner, held on Thursday, December 5, at The Benjamin Hotel in New York City.

A 100% channel-led, partner-first company, IGEL is making endpoint management and control of cloud workspaces easier and more cost-effective than it has ever been with IGEL Workspace Edition, powered by IGEL OS. First introduced in January 2019 at the 2019 IGEL DISRUPT End User Computing Forum, IGEL Workspace Edition de-couples the hardware from the software through new, flexible and portable software licensing options that are designed to extend the productive life and value of endpoints while simplifying their acquisition, control and management.

IGEL's portfolio of software solutions also includes IGEL OS, a revolutionary endpoint operating system which delivers secure, high performance access to cloud workspaces, virtualized desktops and applications; and, the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), which simplifies endpoint management and control, regardless of the scale or diversity of the environment.

"The biggest opportunity for many channel partners happens to be the biggest challenge – After decades of designing, implementing and supporting on-prem hardware, software and infrastructure, channel partners have to make a shift to providing services – not products," said Jed Ayres, Global Co-CEO, IGEL. "With more technology and solutions moving to the cloud, including Windows desktops via Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), the channel must shift their focus toward helping to analyze, consult and assist organizations in transitioning to the cloud. IGEL is here to help with software-defined solutions that enables and provides access to cloud-driven desktop and application infrastructures from leaders in this space, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google."

The Channel Innovation Awards (CIAs) by Channel Partner Insight are designed to recognize channel players across North America who are at the forefront of this innovation. The CIAs are for those who are leading from the front, for those solution providers, distributors and vendors who are truly galvanizing the channel to advance into new opportunities and growth. Independently run, the CIAs shine a spotlight on innovation and achievement in the North American channel over the past year. Visit https://events.channelpartnerinsight.com/innovationawards or connect on Twitter at @PartnerInsight.

"The channel is an increasingly disrupted industry undergoing tremendous change," said Josh Budd, Editor, Channel Partner Insight. "Our winners have demonstrated their ability to keep their customers at the heart of everything they do, and have proven themselves to be true innovators in a crowded marketplace. I would like to congratulate all winners in Channel Partner Insight's Channel Innovation Awards."

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

