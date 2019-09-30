IGEL's Casey Cheyne Named One of CRN's "100 People You Don't Know But Should"

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Casey Cheyne, Vice President, Cloud Partnerships as one of the IT channel's "100 People You Don't Know But Should" for 2019. This annual list honors IT channel contributors from the industry's top vendors and distributors who work tirelessly to support channel partners ⁠— often with little recognition from the channel community at large.

Casey joined IGEL in July of 2019 as Vice President of Cloud Partnerships. As part of his newly created role within IGEL, he is driving IGEL's strategic alliances and cloud service provider expansion across leading cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud. Casey is also teaming with key cloud ecosystem partners including Citrix, CloudJumper, ControlUp, DXC, eLumin, Lakeside, Liquidware, Tehama and Teradici to drive opportunity for channel partners to leverage IGEL as the perfect on boarding solution to the cloud.

"The channel is facing a huge sea of change as desktops and applications move to the cloud and IGEL is seeing real concern among channel partners that revenues will change with the "as-a-Service" model," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "As a 100% channel-focused company, IGEL is committed to driving mutual success for our channel partners. Casey is leading the charge where IGEL's strategic alliances with cloud ecosystem partners are concerned, and we are proud to see him recognized by CRN as someone to know in the IT channel."

Over the past several years, as organizational needs have evolved to include a mix of traditional desktop computers and mobile devices, IGEL has pivoted to become a provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. IGEL's innovative software solution has allowed customers to retain existing hardware, which has lead to significant cost savings. Together with a growing ecosystem of technology partners, IGEL's solutions enhance device security, deliver unprecedented manageability and lower end user computing costs. This shift is reflective in IGEL's continued growth. Recently, IGEL's reported year-over-year software revenue growth during the first half of 2019 in North America topped 147%, with a 142% growth in endpoint units shipped, including hardware and software-defined endpoints. Worldwide, IGEL revenue for the first half of 2019 grew 47%, year-over-year.

Steve Mueller, an industry leading expert in Amazon WorkSpaces and End User Computing, and currently Chief Technologist at Slackwerks, a startup in stealth mode, said, "IGEL is leading the industry in providing smart, simple and secure software-defined endpoint management solutions and enable our customers to quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively on-board and manage their cloud-enabled endpoint computing environments. We are excited to be working with them, and appreciate all they do to enable our success. Congratulations to Casey and the entire IGEL team on your continued recognition by CRN for your leadership in the IT channel."

CRN's 100 People You Don't Know But Should list celebrates the IT channel's unsung heroes. The CRN editorial team compiles the list using feedback from solution providers and industry executives and identifies behind-the-scenes channel players who help partners drive growth, innovation, and profits.

"The 100 People You Don't Know But Should list spotlights under-the-radar IT executives who provide channel partners with the resources and support they need to succeed," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize these individuals in our 100 People You Don't Know But Should list for their exceptional channel contributions."

The 2019 CRN 100 People You Don't Know But Should list can be viewed online at www.crn.com/100people. Additional coverage will be featured in the October 2019 issue of CRN Magazine.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

