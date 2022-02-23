IGEM 2021 GENERATED A TOTAL OF RM4.6 BILLION IN BUSINESS LEADS

The overall event themed "Redefining Sustainability" focused on delivering sustainable economic and social well-being in a planet-friendly manner. The region's largest trade event for green technologies and eco-solutions achieved commendable results, recording over 15,000 policy makers, entrepreneurs, industry experts and other delegates, from over 50 countries, who explored the 195 booths and participated in the over 144 conference sessions.

Speaking to the media during the briefing, the Minister of Environment and Water, Yang Berhormat Dato' Sri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said, "KASA is very much committed to enhancing the action of addressing climate change. This effort was disclosed in the country's statement in conjunction with the COP 26 conference held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November 2021."

"In addition to delivering commendable results, the ventures signed at IGEM 2021 cover future-ready sectors such as hydrogen, electric vehicles and low carbon cities. These sectors strongly support the government's sustainable economy agenda while also ensuring the creation of long-term employment opportunities for the Rakyat," he added.

In line with efforts to transition to an endemic phase in the national Covid-19 mitigation strategy, the Minister also announced that IGEM 2022 will take on a hybrid format. A physical exhibition is to be held for 3 days at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 12 to 14 October. Virtual IGEM 2022 will be held one month before the physical event. IGEM 2022 has set targets of RM 3 billion in business leads and 30,000 visitors. It will feature 300 exhibitor booths, both online and across three exhibition halls at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. IGEM 2022 will be a key focus among stakeholders in the implementation and coordination of more effective strategies on climate change in the country.

MIDA, confirmed its participation in IGEM 2022 and will continue to play an important role to facilitate inbound investments in the manufacturing and services sectors. IGEM 2021's virtual booth have yielded a total of 71 project leads with potential investment of RM 2.52 billion in various activities.

MIDA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, said, "As IGEM's strategic partner, MIDA is privileged to continue playing an integral role in facilitating towards the nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). IGEM fits the country's mission to collectively pursue economic and social well-being. We are honoured to be selected as strategic investment partners in such an esteemed event. Working together with KASA on IGEM, over the years we have been able to attract strategic projects that are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Environmental, Sustainability and Good Governance (ESG) policies for Malaysia."

"These green – technology and environmentally conscious business models are crucial in positioning Malaysia as a sustainable and ESG complaint investment destination which is a key competitive advantage for global brands," he added.

IGEM 2021 has succeeded in acting as a catalyst through forums such as the inaugural International Hydrogen Economy Forum and Strategic Lab, 'Visioning a Hydrogen Economy for Malaysia' in collaboration with KASA, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), MGTC and Nano Malaysia. This forum explored positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in the production of green hydrogen as a source of clean energy in power production and transportation, as well as an impetus for new economic growth and new employment opportunities.

Further afield, IGEM 2021 had also featured as part of KASA's month-long programme held at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, providing an opportunity to promote IGEM's exhibitors as well as Malaysian green technology innovation and expertise to a wider global audience.

MGTC's CEO, Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said, "With the success of IGEM 2021, I am confident that the upcoming IGEM will once again surface new opportunities for greater deployment of green and sustainable technologies in the regional post-Covid economic recovery, enhancing climate change mitigation and fast-tracking the roll-out of climate change adaptation technologies and strategies as we all build back better."

"Thank you to our exhibitors, conference partners, strategic partners and visitors for their support and hope that they will reaffirm their commitment by joining us and being a part of IGEM 2022 as we focus our collective efforts to accelerate net zero," he added.

To explore more green technology opportunities and to register in advance, please visit www.igem.my.

About Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is an agency of the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) mandated to drive the country in the scope of Green Growth, Climate Change Mitigation and Green Lifestyle.

Three national policies, in particular, the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), regulated MGTC's role as a catalyst for green economic growth.

MGTC's initiatives and programs provide specific details in achieving the long -term impact of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 45% based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to emission intensity in 2005 by 2030, increasing the GDP rate from green technology of RM100 Billion and the generation of 230,000 green jobs.

About MIDA

MIDA is the Government's principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 20 overseas offices. MIDA continues to be the strategic partner to businesses in seizing the opportunities arising from the technology revolution of this era. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Youtube.

SOURCE Ministry of Environment and Water