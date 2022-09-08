NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader of mass market, value publishing, Igloo Books has signed a new licensee deal for Moonbug Entertainment's hit kids show CoComelon, in a global deal arranged by their UK licensing agent The Point.1888.

The deal comes with the launch of a new CoComelon title added to Igloo Books' popular Storybook Advent Calendar range for the 2022 holiday season. This format also includes the bestselling Disney Storybook Advent Calendar, Princess Storybook Advent Calendar, and Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar titles.

Igloo Books, Bonnier Books UK Igloo Books Announces New CoComelon Licensing Deal

Each Advent Calendar includes 24 brand-new story and activity books to unwrap every day leading up to Christmas, featuring popular characters from the CoComelon franchise. Retailers are recommended to place their orders now, in anticipation of the product selling out.

CoComelon is part of the award-winning global entertainment company, Moonbug Entertainment. Founded in 2018, Moonbug has TV shows on more than 150 platforms globally. CoComelon's catchy songs and videos teach pre-schoolers letters, numbers, animals, and more with the help of main character JJ and his friends and family.

Paul Gregory, Igloo Books CEO said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with Moonbug and their fantastic brand, CoComelon. The brand is a firm favorite with children, and we hope that our best-selling Advent Calendar format will see strong success and form the foundations of a long-running partnership with the brand."

Katie Wilkinson, Head of Publishing at The Point.1888 said, "We're thrilled to welcome Igloo Books to the ever-growing list of CoComelon licensees. This is a fantastic opportunity to create a new publishing offering to the millions of CoComelon fans in the run up to Christmas."

The CoComelon Story Book Advent Calendars are available to pre-order now for consumers on major online retailers and officially go on-sale November 1st, 2022. Retailers can place orders by contacting the Igloo sales team at [email protected]. Igloo Books is distributed in the US and Canada by Simon & Schuster.

About Igloo Books

The global leader of mass-market publishing and a key multi-territory and award-winning Disney Book Group licensee. Our content for children and adults spans the full spectrum of popular categories: illustrated story, activity, novelty, board, fiction, puzzle, reference, and gift sets. Broad global distribution ensures Igloo Books are available in 77 countries across 64 languages. We are proud of our content, our customer service, and the dedication of the Igloo team to ensure we continue to be the "go-to" publisher for quality high-quality, exciting, volume sales.

Igloo Books is part of Bonnier Books UK.

About Bonnier Books UK

At Bonnier Books UK, we believe that every book matters. We love to publish stories and content that open our eyes to new perspectives and bring us closer together. We offer a nurturing home for our authors, illustrators, and brand partners, publishing bestselling books for readers and listeners everywhere. We know that fantastic stories can come from anywhere and our purpose is to bring them to as wide an audience as possible, a simple ethos that has led to us becoming one of the country's leading publishers.

The offspring of Bonnier Books, a family-owned top-15 world publisher headquartered in Sweden, we are inspired by a rich literary heritage but not bound by convention. We think in generations rather than quarters and strive always to operate in an open, curious way that contributes to the future of the planet and its people. As a climate-neutral publisher, we are an active participant in the Science Based Target initiative, committed to a strategy to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

About The Point.1888

The Point.1888 is a retail focused brand extension agency. Matching brands with retailers and manufacturers to create powerful new products, The Point.1888 helps its clients boost revenue, brand awareness, consumer engagement and brand love.

It also donates 11% of its profits each year to charities that have an emotional connection to each collaboration.

Borne from Joseph Miller & Sons Ltd, The Point.1888 is a fifth-generation family company with 130 years' experience in bringing products to market.

It believes that making more money and getting closer to customers is easy when you have the right partner. You go out of your comfort zone, create something new and work with businesses you never thought you would. And the results can be incredible. That's The Point (.1888) of brand licensing.

For brand extension opportunities please contact: [email protected]

www.thepoint1888.com

Contact

If you would like further information on this release, or would like to request media or review copies, please contact: Fallon Gallagher at 917.474.7444 or [email protected].

SOURCE Igloo Books, Bonnier Books UK