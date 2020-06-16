Igloo Software Named a Leader in Intranet Platforms Report by Leading Independent Research Firm

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, June. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Software , the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, has been named a leader in intranet platforms covered in Forrester's 'The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020' report, which reviewed 12 vendors.

Top Providers of Intranet Platforms

The Forrester Wave™ for Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020 is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in the technology marketplace. The Wave report evaluated vendors against 26 criteria, which were grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market size.

"Forrester's Wave for Intranet Platforms provides the much-needed clarity that technology buyers are looking for to identify the best solutions to be successful in today's environment," explains Jason Hahn, CEO, Igloo Software. "Organizations today have more choice and are no longer handcuffed to legacy intranets that limit employee productivity, stifle communication and restrict collaboration. The availability of next-generation intranet technologies and digital workplace solutions like Igloo, solves these challenges and improves employee engagement in the process."

Solid Intranet Capabilities and Scalability Investment

Headed up by Forrester Research's Cheryl McKinnon, the report describes Igloo as "one of the more mature cloud-native platforms, offering solid intranet capabilities as well as packaged applications for targeted use cases. It invests in scalability and in serving the needs of multi-brand/site firms with its networked enterprise architecture."

"We believe being named an intranet platforms leader is a testament to our commitment to helping our clients address the shortfalls of today's single-purpose applications and traditional intranets," added Hahn. "Looking ahead, we'll continue to help organizations remove the cost and complexity of existing intranet platforms, roll out new purpose-built digital

workplace solutions, and minimize siloed conversations and team productivity challenges that simply weren't possible with legacy intranets."

Enabling companies to move beyond traditional intranets, Igloo's digital workplace platform brings people and resources together to solve critical business challenges. With its proven ability to improve productivity, workplace efficiency and employee engagement, Igloo Software's user-friendly platform features a portfolio of digital workplace solutions that integrate with the applications and systems employees need to get work done.

For more information about Igloo Software's digital workplace solutions, visit https://www.igloosoftware.com/product/department-zone/

Download Your Complimentary Copy of the Report

To access the Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020 report, visit: https://www.igloosoftware.com/forrester-wave-report-intranet-platforms

About Igloo Software

Igloo is the leading next-generation intranet platform. Through its portfolio of digital workplace solutions, Igloo partners with customers to address challenges related to communication, collaboration, knowledge management, employee engagement, and culture. Igloo integrates with the apps and systems your business relies on and centralizes information for a single source-of-truth and a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit www.igloosoftware.com .

Follow Igloo Software on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram

Contact: Victoria Lewis, [email protected]

SOURCE Igloo Software