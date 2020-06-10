IGN Installs the Yappa Video Commenting Tool Ahead of its Digital "Summer of Gaming" Event

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yappa World Inc. is proud to announce that IGN, a world leader in games and entertainment media, installed the Yappa commenting tool across all English-language editions of IGN.com globally ahead of its first-ever global "Summer of Gaming" digital event, which kicks off today.

IGN's content-rich "Summer of Gaming" experience safely brings the games community together throughout June 2020 as this year's destination for the biggest gaming and console hardware announcements, following the cancellation of E3 2020.

For the first time ever, gamers will be able to engage with each other via "yaps," 45-second audio or video comments, during a live gaming industry event. Yappa's audio/video commenting will enable fans to have face-to-face interactions about exciting new product reveals and announcements with like-minded gamers and iconic IGN personalities.

"This partnership will be the first opportunity for gamers to engage using audio/video comments on IGN.com," said Kiaran Sim, COO of Yappa World Inc. "As an avid gamer myself, I can't wait to connect with other gamers, and the wider IGN community in a new, connected and innovative way, through Yappa."

Leveraging IGN's unique global profile, Yappa will be available on IGN.com editions in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Africa and Nordics.

"At IGN, we are hyper-focused on driving audience engagement across all the platforms we program," said Peer Schneider, Chief Content and Product Officer at IGN. "The Yappa toolset enables us to easily collect audience questions and commentary on our website and directly integrate it into our daily video programming. We are looking forward to boosting our best fans' voices and sparking more personal and positive dialog in all our shows."

Adam Doree, Vice President, International Partnerships at IGN parent company Ziff Davis, added, "We're delighted to welcome Yappa to IGN. Yappa has impressed us with its platform and technology and we think it will be a hit with passionate IGN fans across all English-speaking territories globally."

About Yappa World Inc.

Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Yappa World Inc. is the creator of the first audio and video commenting tool that is safely revolutionizing the comments sections online. This innovative computer service provides online facilities for real-time interaction with other computer users, from entertainment, politics, gaming, radio, and more. Yappa harnesses the power of people's voice and video to create more humanistic and elevated online engagement, reaching over 62m sessions and 15m unique visitors. In the last three months, Yappa has soared to 78 million page views, and continues to partner with local and national community initiatives. For more information visit: www.yappaapp.com.

About IGN Entertainment

IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. IGN reaches more than 200 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube and 40 million users on social platforms. IGN also publishes daily content on 28 platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and London. IGN content is localized in 25 languages and 112 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis LLC, a division of J2 Global, Inc., is a leading global digital media company operating in three core verticals: Technology, Gaming and Shopping. Its brands – including PCMag, Mashable, IGN, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, Toolbox, AskMen, Offers.com, TechBargains, Spiceworks Ziff Davis and Salesify – produce and distribute premium content across multiple platforms and devices. Ziff Davis delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services and licensing solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Ziff Davis publishes in 25 languages and partners with local publishing operators across 112 countries.

Press Contact:

Kristin Loretta

Kristin Joy Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Yappa World Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yappaapp.com

