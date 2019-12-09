BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignacio Castellon, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine on account of his role as a Radiation Oncologist at Radiology Associates of Hollywood.

As the leading provider of imaging services and radiologic treatments in South Florida, Radiology Associates of Hollywood operates innovative equipment and cutting edge technology to identify and treat a variety of medical conditions through diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, and radiation oncology. They are renowned for their accuracy, meticulousness, professionalism, and dedication to quality care.

A compassionate and board-certified radiation oncologist, Dr. Castellon has experience in 3D conformal radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic radio surgery, neutron radiotherapy, and HDR and LDR brachytherapy. He chose a career in the medical field on account of having numerous family members who were diagnosed with cancer, in addition to having a longstanding interest in physics and the physical sciences. A brilliant oncologist, he has fourteen years of experience working as a physician.

In light of academic achievements, Dr. Castellon earned a Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Miami in 2004. The same year, he pursued an internship in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital Center. To further his post-education training, he completed a residency in radiation oncology in 2009 at Wayne State University where he served as Chief Resident in his final year.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Castellon is affiliated with the American Board of Radiology. He is a member of the Radiological Society of North America and the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology.

To those who are thinking of entering the medical field, Dr. Castellon advises them to, "develop strong communication skills and always employ best treatment practices." He feels that the key to success is to, "always try to be an excellent communicator and work with the patient on his/her cancer treatment."

Dr. Castellon dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her grandfather, Egberto Bermudez.

For more information, please visit www.rahrad.com.

