IGNITE Expands Its CBD Product Lineup and introduces CBD Skincare Product Line in United Kingdom Trade Channels

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ,OTCQX:BILZF) ("IGNITE" or the "Company"), a global consumer packaged goods brand, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its partnership with UK manufacturer and distributor Taylor Mammon to add new CBD products, including roll-ons, bath bombs, tattoo cream, moisturizers, creams, serums and body oils which make up the exciting new skincare product line. In conjunction with Taylor Mammon, IGNITE is also expanding its existing range of tinctures to offer different levels of potency and will also begin to offer 10ml CBD e-liquids for vape devices in the UK.

"It's important to us and our partners that we continue to innovate and grow the IGNITE brand with new innovative products. We're excited to be able to introduce a new line of skincare products that we know will introduce the IGNITE brand to a new audience," said Curtis Heffernan, President of IGNITE. "Our business relationship with Taylor Mammon has been a great one for us in the past and we know that together we will continue to expand IGNITE globally."

The new IGNITE product line includes roll-ons in three flavours, bath bombs available in relaxing and energizing scents, tattoo cream developed for before, during and after getting a tattoo. A full skin-care line and topical line, new tinctures available in new delicious flavours, as well as new E-Liquid flavors.

To learn more about these new products in the UK, visit uk.ignite.co.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global lifestyle brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company's 'quality-first' approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories in the United Kingdom now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD Skincare, CBD vape devices and E-liquids, all sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website, uk.ignite.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for a healthy lifestyle. The IGNITE management team believes that socially responsible oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "BILZ" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "BILZF".

Further information on IGNITE can be found at ignite.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to IGNITE, its expected product offering and its future ability to distribute its products. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the effects and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on IGNITE's business and general economic and business conditions and markets; the ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the "IGNITE" brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the "IGNITE" brand, and the ability of IGNITE to capture significant market share. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

