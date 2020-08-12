Ignite Funding Finds its Place in INC 5000

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INC 5000 recognized Ignite Funding, a hard money lender, as the 4,928 fastest-growing company in North America on August 12th, 2020, having achieved an impressive growth rate of 57.01% in revenue over the past three years. Inc 5000 shines the spotlight on entrepreneurs by ranking privately owned companies that demonstrate significant revenue increase over the past three years. Many of today's popular household names gained their first national exposure on this prestigious list, such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Zillow, before going public.

Ignite Funding credits this achievement to its historically lean operation and resilient leadership. Ignite Funding was established in 2011, on the heels of a massive real estate collapse that bankrupted many real estate investment firms; so when Carrie Cook took on the role of President, her first order of business was to cultivate a sustainable company by fine-tuning its financial and operational performance. It is only within the past few years that Ignite Funding has grown its team to 15 employees, and a majority of its management staff have been with the company for well over 10 years.

Ignite Funding proves that a small crew of dedicated employees and managers are more than capable of attaining big company results. In less than 8 years, Ignite Funding went from ground zero to being a multi-million net income company, capturing a net of over $2.9 million in 2019. That is 50% of Ignite Funding's total revenue dropped to its bottom line.

Ignite Funding also attributes its success to its loyal investors and borrowers. "Ignite Funding instills a level of respect and trust that is built from our core foundation of transparency and commitment to do what is in the best interest for both our investors and our borrowers," says Ms. Cook.

About Ignite Funding

Ignite Funding proves that real estate lending does not stop because of an epidemic as its investors continue to fill the gap left by traditional bank lending. Ignite Funding is quickly approaching $1 billion funded in real estate projects financed by private investors seeking double-digit annualized returns collateralized by real property.

Contact: Izzy Irizarry

Ignite Funding

Phone 877.739.9094

Fax 702.739.7735

[email protected]

SOURCE Ignite Funding

Related Links

http://www.ignitefunding.com

