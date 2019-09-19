Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Joins OTCQX Best Market in the United States

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ;OTCQX: BILZF) ("Ignite" or the "Company") has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market via OTC Markets. OTC Markets Group is the operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Ignite upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Ignite officially began trading on September 3, 2019 on OTCQX under the symbol "BILZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company also confirms that, as of September 18, 2019, it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to become full service eligible, which will allow for electronic trading.

"We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX Market as it allows U.S. investors an opportunity to support Ignite as it continues to execute on its strategy of building a premium global brand." said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite.

Ignite is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

