Ignite Technologies and Management One Form Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Ignite Technologies , the leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with Management One , the industry leader for retail solutions for the past 30 years.

The partnership offers Ignite's RMSA customers the opportunity to onboard to Management One's leading platform, Retail Orbit® and its advanced data analytics and planning capabilities, while also leveraging Management One's retail consulting services. Ignite's RMSA analysts will join the company and become Management One affiliates. Both companies have also agreed to work together to provide additional value to retailers with a focus on Ignite's recently announced eCommerce & Digital Engagement Suite of enterprise software solutions.

"Management One's predictive analytics and merchandise planning platform is a hub for indispensable information for retailers," said Davin Cushman, CEO, Ignite Technologies. "The partnership is a fantastic opportunity for both Ignite RMSA customers and the entire Management One customer base. We're pleased to partner with the recognized retail experts at Management One to transition RMSA customers onto the Retail ORBIT platform, and we believe the partnership is indicative of Ignite's long-standing commitment to 100% customer success."

Ignite's new eCommerce and Digital Engagement Suite helps companies optimize their customers' digital journey. The Suite includes seven solutions: Multichannel Customer Service, News & Market Insight Digests for Customers, Interactive Digital Catalogs, Website Performance Optimizer, Website Customer Feedback, Back-in-Stock Notifications and Intelligent Search & Recommendations.

"We are delighted to welcome RMSA's customers and team to the Management One community," said Mike Alic, President, Management One. "As the leader in delivering merchandise planning and business insights for independent retailers, we are confident we can help RMSA customers move their businesses forward in these challenging times. We are also excited by the opportunity to add even more value to the expanded Management One customer base by partnering with Ignite to educate our customers on the power of Ignite's new eCommerce and Digital Engagement Suite to accelerate their success in doing business digitally."

In the wake of substantial impact to the retail community, Management One has developed a free educational webinar series for retailers. The series is designed to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19, while providing a shorter timeline to a successful recovery. This partnership allows the message to reach a broader audience and provides added benefit to the retail community.

Inquiries:

Contact [email protected]

Contact Nico Cabral, [email protected]

About ManagementOne

Management One is the leading provider of merchandise planning, business insights, and education to thousands of independent retailers around the world. The company leverages its ability to collect, process, and analyze retail data to build reliable growth and profitability plans for its customers. These plans are delivered through an unequaled global network of expert retail consultants. As a result, Management One helps create financial security for our clients, our affiliates, and our people.

About Ignite Technologies, Inc.

As a leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration, our powerful enterprise software platform helps organizations grow revenue, optimize expense and accelerate transformation through a model where every customer has access to every product in our portfolio. Ignite's Platform includes six suites: eCommerce & Digital Engagement, Communications and Remote Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Sales & Marketing Enablement, Functional Process Automation and Information Technology Acceleration. We are proud to lead all our efforts with a sharp focus on a simple but challenging objective - 100% customer success - measured through achievements of our customers. www.ignitetech.com

All products referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Management One

Related Links

https://www.management-one.com/

