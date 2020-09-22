Ignite Venture Studio Hires CEO Matt Wanderer to Lead New Challenger Healthcare Company, Chalkboard Health

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ignite Venture Studio announced that Matt Wanderer, former Founder and CEO of Carie Health and Co-Founder of EverGift, has joined as CEO of Chalkboard Health. Chalkboard Health is a new portfolio company focused on simplifying how primary healthcare is delivered from the comfort of your home.

"We are pleased to welcome Matt Wanderer to Chalkboard Health during such an integral time for the company as we enter into cold and flu season," said Jeff B. Smith, Ignite Venture Studio Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Matt's successful track record in the healthcare technology space will help to amplify the company's objectives for a successful launch year."

Matt's first charge in his position will be to launch their flagship brand, °Fluent (www.getfluenthealth.com) a brand that will aim to streamline treating cold and flu symptoms by combining telehealth and treatment, all in one place.

Josh Ghaim, Ph.D., Ignite Venture Studio Co-Founder and Managing Partner said: "This is an innovative time for Ignite Venture Studio with our expansion into the telehealth arena. Matt is an industry veteran and his robust expertise will allow us to develop rapidly in this evolving sector."

Matt Wanderer added: "My passion for serving for the greater good and the vision for Chalkboard Health are aligned in delivering top notch healthcare options to the consumer. Together, we will look to provide a streamlined, yet highly effective digital health experience in the coming days, weeks, months and years. Joining this organization is an honor and I look forward to contributing my skills to help consumers have the best medical options from the comfort of their own homes."

Matt's digital health experience started on a trip to India in 2010 where he saw Apollo Hospitals using telehealth at scale to deliver remote care, at cost, for millions of Indians who wouldn't otherwise have access. That was the epiphany that drove him to later create Carie Health. Prior to doing that he led the acquisition of RestoreHealth, a 30-year-old medical company aching for a tech driven revival. In three years with RestoreHealth, he created America's leading personalized medicine company. He then sold the company in 2016 to start Carie Health where he and his team worked to reinvent the way doctors see patients in the U.S. so that Americans can no longer claim healthcare costs as the #1 reason for personal bankruptcy.

Matt believes it is simple changes that lead to massive progress. It is this motto that led him to see the need for corporate capital in the microfinance world, which sparked his second co-founded philanthropic venture: EverGift. To date, they have accelerated the flow of capital to social enterprises that design innovative, market-based solutions to break the cycle of poverty worldwide with over 2,000 microloans circulating throughout 84 countries.

For five consecutive years Matt's companies have been among the fastest growing in America, according to the Inc. 500. Matt has a degree from the University of Oregon and a dual MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and The London School of Economics and Political Science.

About Ignite Venture Studio

Ignite Venture Studio builds and identifies companies that are disrupting the digital health and beauty sectors and develops these challenger brands to help them grow and thrive. We are founded by seasoned CPG veterans and our unique infrastructure approach positions these companies for continued success. Our team has a proven history of building some of the world's most iconic brands around the globe with an unsurpassed focus on consumer experience and category expansion in the health and beauty space. For more information, visit www.igniteventurestudio.com.

