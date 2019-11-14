IGNW Honored with Global Award for Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNW today announced that it has received a Cisco® Partner Summit Global award, recognized as Cisco's Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners at a Global Awards reception during its annual partner conference, which took place last week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Awarded to Cisco's top partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize these partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They demonstrate superior leadership and innovation to help enterprises solve complex problems," said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. "It's an honor to present the Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year to IGNW in recognition of their outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges."

"Being recognized by Cisco with this prestigious award in a field of many significant global brands validates that IGNW and Cisco together can solve the customer's toughest digital challenges," said Andrew Cadwell, CEO of IGNW. "IGNW's business model is to help Cisco's Partners, Customers and Field teams accelerate digital transformation initiatives. We are proud to partner with Cisco as the tip of the spear for their most cutting edge solutions across their portfolio."

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

About IGNW

At IGNW, we use our deep technical insights, market knowledge and rock-solid reputation, creating exceptional digital outcomes for people and companies every day. IGNW clients, partners, employees and consultants choose IGNW because we tackle the toughest digital problems, create superior outcomes, and we care deeply about people while we do it.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE IGNW