iGo Launches iGo Network: A National Home Inspection Booking Platform

Real estate companies and agents can now streamline transaction process and gain access to repair estimates

TYRONE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InspectionGo (iGo), provider of technology and services to the home inspection industry, announces the launch of iGo Network, a national platform for real estate agents, consumers, and investors to order home inspections through a digital, but human-enhanced, booking service.

iGo Network was created to make property inspection booking and delivery more accurate and efficient, and solves the geographical fragmentation in the inspection industry. For real estate or technology companies seeking inspection services across multiple markets, iGo Network provides a central, digital solution for tapping into reputable inspectors nationwide. Participating inspectors meet ongoing service standards and are committed to maintaining a high bar for E&O and general liability insurance.

"We are excited to launch iGo Network," said Celeste Starchild, COO of iGo. "The majority of home inspections today are ordered via a 12-minute phone call, making it cumbersome and error prone. We are changing this, and now with a modern national platform, the inspection can be incorporated into a more cohesive and enjoyable consumer journey."

Every inspection booked through iGo Network comes with a repair estimate report from Repair Pricer – the industry's most accurate AI-powered home repair cost calculator. With an accuracy rate of 98%, Repair Pricer reduces time and stress associated with gathering repair estimates from contractors during a critical time in the closing process.

"We are thrilled to join forces with iGo to launch iGo Network," said Christian, co-founder of Repair Pricer. "Agents have been asking us for years for an easy way to book with inspectors that will provide them with Repair Pricer reports as standard. iGo Network not only meets this demand, but it brings best-in-class tools and services together to deliver a game changing experience for the industry as a whole."

Inspection companies gained advance access to join the iGo Network at iGo's annual conference in February, where more than 400 inspectors signed up for the platform. With dozens of market-leading multi-inspector firms participating at launch, iGo Network is positioned to bring a higher level of professionalism and standards to the industry.

For inspectors, iGo Network provides a source of new business without compromising control and confidentiality of their client data. "The inspection industry needs a trusted partner to meet the opportunities of the future. I believe that partner is iGo, and Axium Inspections is proud to be a founding member of the iGo Network," said Wade Williamson, CEO of Axium Inspections.

Order a home inspection through the iGo Network at http://igobooking.com/. For inspection companies interested in joining iGo Network, visit https://inspectiongo.com/igo-network/.

About InspectionGo (iGo)

iGo, is a leading provider of technology and services for the home inspection industry. iGo's vision is to empower home owners and their agents with professional, digitally driven home inspection services and actionable insights about their homes, making home ownership more joyful. Based in Tyrone, PA, iGo also operates iGo Community, the nation's largest business coaching group for inspection company owners, iGo Academy, the gold standard for home inspector education in 17 states, and iGo Booking, the nation's foremost home inspection booking service.

To learn more about InspectionGo visit inspectiongo.com.

About Repair Pricer

Repair Pricer is an AI-powered repair estimator that can turn any inspection report into a highly accurate fully-interactive repair estimate. The buyer's agent receives this report, with the option to modify the final display for their buyer. Customizable, universal, automated and secure, Repair Pricer is demanded by real estate professionals and investors nationwide.

To learn more about Repair Pricer visit repairpricer.com.

