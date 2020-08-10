iGov Achieves Milestone C on the PEITSS TACP MCS Block 2 Contract

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc. (iGov), provider of C5ISR systems and support programs, announced today that the U.S. Air Force has approved its Milestone C/Full Rate Production (MS-C/FRP) Authority to Proceed for the Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Mobile Communications System (MCS) Block 2 Contract. "We are honored to have supported the U.S. Air Force in achieving this important program milestone," said Dr. Stephen Carlton, iGov's Vice President of the Program Management Office. "This new system provides the U.S. Air Force a reliable and secure battlefield communications platform."