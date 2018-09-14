iGov Promotes Mark Valentine to Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Valentine, is an eight-year veteran of iGov and has led a broad range of senior finance, business and operational assignments as iGov's controller. As CFO, Mark Valentine will be responsible for the company's financial, accounting and procurement operations. Mr. Valentine will lead the executive-level review of pricing strategies, manage accounting and financial reporting functions, manage the company's treasury and credit facilities and oversee federal accounting compliance.

"We are delighted to have Mark Valentine promoted to the position of CFO. His extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate finance and financial oversight make him a welcome member of the executive team," said Michael Tyrrell, President and Chief Operating Officer of iGov.

Mr. Valentine is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of public and private finance experience in the federal information technology industry. He has served as the financial controller of various organizations and joined iGov in 2010 in the same capacity. He holds a Master of Science degree in finance from Loyola University Maryland and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Towson University. In addition, Mr. Valentine is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Maryland.

"Mr. Valentine's, government contract and accounting expertise make him the ideal CFO to help execute the next phase of iGov's strategy," said iGov's CEO Pat Neven. "As we continue to support our government customers, his seasoned financial leadership, within the federal IT sector, makes him an excellent fit within our executive team."

About iGov

iGov is an employee owned, systems integrator specializing in delivering mission-centric C4ISR solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise, and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical programs and VAR services in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems, and Platform Integration. For more information, please visit www.igov.com.

Media Contact:

Chuck Reiche

iGov Technologies, Inc

creiche@igov.com

(813) 448-3323



SOURCE iGov Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.igov.com

