iGov Technologies Awarded US Army's $37.4 billion Responsive Strategic Sourcing For Service (RS3) Contract

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, provider of DoD tactical C4ISR systems and support services programs, announced today was awarded the Army Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) Contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground Maryland.

The Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Performance Based Services Contract provides customized, best-value solutions to defense and other federal agencies spanning the spectrum of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR). The RS3 Contract has a $37.4 billion ceiling with a 10-year ordering period and includes service areas of engineering, logistics, Acquisition & Strategic Planning, Education & Training, and Research, Development, Test and Evaluation.

"We are very excited about this opportunity. The RS3 contract is a great platform to demonstrate our commitment and devotion to delivering high value, mission centric C4ISR services," said Chuck Reiche, iGov's Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"The RS3 contact is the largest IDIQ in iGov's history and is an important component of our growth strategy. This contract provides expansion of our service offerings and improved access to existing and new customers," said Mike Tyrrell, iGov's President & Chief Operating Officer.

iGov is a C4ISR systems integrator and value-added reseller specializing in delivering mission-centric C4 solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise, and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical C4ISR programs in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems, and C4ISR Platform Integration. For more information, please visit www.igov.com.

