iGPS Appoints Rob Ferrentino to Role of Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics, the nation's leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions featuring its lightweight, recyclable shipping pallets, has announced the appointment of Rob Ferrentino as Chief Financial Officer. Ferrentino brings more than 28 years' leadership experience to the role.

A Six Sigma Green Belt, Ferrentino has held a variety of C-suite-level positions in finance, accounting, and operations. Most recently he served as CFO at Q1, LLC, a leading logistics solutions provider. Ferrentino also spent eight years at American Road Group (ARG), serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer before assuming the role of President in 2016. While at ARG, he spearheaded initiatives that drove business growth while also reducing operating expenses. Ferrentino is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Canisius College.

"The name iGPS is synonymous with high quality, sustainability, and leadership within the pallet pooling industry," said Ferrentino, an Orlando resident who will be based at iGPS's headquarters office. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued impressive trajectory."

"We are pleased to welcome Rob to the iGPS Logistics family," added iGPS President and CEO Jeff Pepperworth. "His exceptional talents and diverse leadership experience will position him as an asset to our growing executive team."

About iGPS Logistics:

iGPS Logistics is North America's only pooler of 48×40 GMA-spec plastic shipping pallets. iGPS pallets generate measurable savings in transport expense, reduced product damage, and other operational efficiencies. iGPS' platform is a major advance in supply chain hygiene — a platform that can easily be cleaned. It will not absorb fluids that can lead to contamination and never requires treatment with toxic pesticides or fungicides.

Measuring a true 48" x 40", iGPS' platform enables larger load patterns and is ideally suited for automated environments. And it puts an end to broken boards and protruding nails that can damage equipment, endanger workers, jam production lines and litter workplaces. An independent life cycle analysis has documented that iGPS' solution is better for the environment than both one-way and multiuse wood pallets. For more information, please call 1-866-556-8103 or visit www.igps.net.

