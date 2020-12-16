iGPS Logistics Announces Recognition for Technology and Sustainability Excellence

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics, the nation's leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions featuring its lightweight, 100% recyclable shipping pallets, is the recipient of two new industry awards. The company has won the Food Logistics FL100+ Award for excellence in technological innovation, and the Supply and Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) 2020 Green Supply Chain Award, which recognizes companies that make environmental sustainability a part of their supply chain strategy.

These awards come at the end of a challenging year, marked by rapid shifts in consumer behaviors and demand due to the global pandemic. iGPS and its clients have worked tirelessly — and successfully — to adapt and evolve in response to industry changes.

The FL100+ Award honors leading technology providers that contribute to an efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. iGPS was recognized for its state-of-the-art pallet pooling solutions, which help streamline and automate its customers' supply chains while affording them unparalleled visibility into their nationwide operations.

SDCE's annual Green Supply Chain Awards recognize companies that make sustainability and "green" efforts a central component of their supply chain strategy. The innovative iGPS pallet is 100% recyclable, and its lighter weight contributes to reduced greenhouse emissions during shipping. It is also easier to clean and sanitize than traditional wood-block pallets. Numerous independent studies have verified that iGPS customers benefit from an overall decreased carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled and grateful to be honored by Food Logistics and Supply and Demand Chain Executive," said iGPS Logistics President and CEO Jeff Pepperworth. "More and more companies are recognizing the considerable value of the iGPS plastic pallet pooling model. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our team members, our partners, and our valued customers as we navigate these uncertain times and look forward to emerging even stronger in 2021."

About iGPS Logistics:

iGPS Logistics is North America's only pooler of 48" x 40" CBA-spec plastic shipping pallets. iGPS pallets generate measurable savings in transport expense, reduced product damage, and other operational efficiencies. iGPS' platform is a major advance in supply chain hygiene — a platform that can easily be cleaned. It will not absorb fluids that can lead to contamination and never requires treatment with toxic pesticides or fungicides.

Measuring at 48" x 40", iGPS' platform enables larger load patterns and is ideally suited for automated environments. And it puts an end to broken boards and protruding nails that can damage equipment, endanger workers, jam production lines and litter workplaces. An independent life cycle analysis has documented that iGPS' solution is better for the environment than both one-way and multiuse wood pallets. iGPS has been named a "Top Green Provider" by Food Logistics, a "Top Green Supply Chain Partner" by Inbound Logistics, and is also a recipient of the Supply and Demand Chain Executive SDCE 100 Award. For more information, please call 1-866-556-8103 or visit www.igps.net .

