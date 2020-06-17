iGPS Logistics Brings Home Awards for Sustainability and Innovation

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics, the nation's leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions featuring its lightweight, 100% recyclable shipping pallets, is the proud recipient of two new awards. iGPS has been named a Food Logistics "Top Green Provider" for 2020, in recognition of the company's environmental sustainability successes. iGPS has also received Supply & Demand Chain Executive's "SDCE 100" award, which shines the spotlight on the industry's top supply chain successes. Both of these honors were announced in the publications' June issues.

These accolades come at the midway point of a year during which iGPS has enjoyed record business growth. The company's market-leading plastic pallets are used by major manufacturers and retailers in industries that include food and beverage, paper goods, and pharmaceuticals.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers list recognizes companies whose solutions and leadership are enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. The iGPS plastic pallet, which is 100 percent recyclable, is a real-world example of true "cradle-to-cradle" sustainability. In addition, because iGPS pallets are 35 percent lighter than wood block alternatives, considerably less fuel is used and fewer emissions are produced during their transport. iGPS won in two categories — "Pallets, Packaging, & Containers" and "Reclamation & Recycling Program."

The SDCE 100 award highlights specific projects and innovations that deliver value to enterprises across a wide range of supply chain functions. iGPS was honored for its partnership with a major beverage client that annually ships millions of pallets to retailers nationwide. The client's use of iGPS pooled plastic pallets has made significant positive contributions to the company's safety, efficiency, and sustainability goals.

"We're grateful to the judges and editors at Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for their recognition, and to the valued clients who make these efforts possible," said iGPS Logistics President and CEO Jeff Pepperworth. "We look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that lead the way in supply chain sustainability and innovation."

About iGPS Logistics:

iGPS Logistics is North America's only pooler of 48×40 GMA-spec plastic shipping pallets. iGPS pallets generate measurable savings in transport expense, reduced product damage, and other operational efficiencies. iGPS' platform is a major advance in supply chain hygiene — a platform that can easily be cleaned. It will not absorb fluids that can lead to contamination and never requires treatment with toxic pesticides or fungicides.

Measuring a true 48" x 40", iGPS' platform enables larger load patterns and is ideally suited for automated environments. And it puts an end to broken boards and protruding nails that can damage equipment, endanger workers, jam production lines and litter workplaces. An independent life cycle analysis has documented that iGPS' solution is better for the environment than both one-way and multiuse wood pallets. For more information, please call 1-866-556-8103 or visit www.igps.net.

SOURCE iGPS Logistics

Related Links

https://igps.net

