IGT and FanDuel Group Bring Omnichannel Sports Betting to Michigan via Launch of FanDuel Sportsbook App

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PlaySports platform is powering the recently launched FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in Michigan, the latest U.S. state to introduce regulated online sports betting and iGaming. In addition, proven IGT PlayDigital PlayCasino games such as Fortune Coin®, Cleopatra®, Game King® and IGT Blackjack can now be enjoyed by online players throughout Michigan via FanDuel Casino. These deployments complement the state-of-the-art FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino in Detroit that opened in March 2020.

"IGT's PlaySports technology and experienced team have helped FanDuel Group continue to grow in the U.S. and maintain its position as America's #1 Sportsbook," said Niall Connell, Senior Vice President, General Manager FanDuel Sportsbook. "With the launch of FanDuel Sportsbook app in Michigan, sports fans throughout the State have added choice and convenience for when and where they engage with their favorite sports teams and online casino games."

"Aiding FanDuel Group's expansion in Michigan via our proven PlaySports platform and entertaining PlayCasino games that span slots, video poker and table games is an exciting start to 2021 and another key achievement in the IGT-FanDuel relationship," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "Michigan is projected to be one of the most lively sports betting and iGaming markets in the U.S. and our retail and mobile PlaySports technology and world-renowned PlayCasino games will enable FanDuel Group to scale its offering for the opportunities of today and the future."

This PlaySports platform deployment in Michigan marks the ninth state where IGT and FanDuel Group have teamed up to deliver best-in-class mobile sports betting, the sixth state where the companies have partnered in delivering an omnichannel sports betting solution, and the third state where IGT PlayDigital casino games are featured on FanDuel Group-operated online casinos.

