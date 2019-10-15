IGT and Pearl River Resort Introduce VIP Sports Betting with Launch of CrystalBetting Terminal

IGT's CrystalBetting Terminals give players a comfortable, VIP sports betting experience unlike anything currently offered in the U.S. sports betting market. Each terminal includes a 27-inch monitor where sports enthusiasts can watch live sporting events and place a range of sports wagers. The innovative hardware features privacy wings, a personal listening audio jack, USB charging port, convenient workstation, and was recently named one of the "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technologies" by Casino Journal.

"Pearl River Resort is proud to partner with IGT on the global launch of the CrystalBetting Terminal," said Neal Atkinson, Pearl River Resort Director of Table Games. "We prioritize being on the forefront of sports betting innovation and providing our players choice and convenience for placing sports bets at our properties. Extending our sports betting offering to include IGT's CrystalBetting Terminals elevates the player experience and gives our patrons yet another reason to choose Pearl River Resort for gaming entertainment."

"By adding the CrystalBetting Terminal to its already impressive sports betting offering, Pearl River Resort is positioned to engage sports fans in new ways and to differentiate its offering," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming. "IGT's sports betting momentum in the U.S. market, paired with the player insights that we gained while testing the CrystalBetting Terminal, reinforce our confidence in the product's capacity to deliver a compelling player experience that complements the entire IGT sports betting technology ecosystem."

By leveraging IGT PlaySports platform, Pearl River Resort made gaming history in 2018 when it became the first non-Nevada tribal casino to open a sportsbook post-PASPA repeal. The pioneering operator opened its three sportsbooks with over-the-counter retail sports betting and quickly expanded its offerings to include self-service PlaySports Kiosks and mobile on-premise wagering.

The CrystalBetting Terminal is currently undergoing a 90-day field trial and has already secured GLI Certification and Mississippi Choctaw Gaming Commission approval.

For more information visit IGT.com.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

IGT Contacts:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Michelle Schenk, Global Communications, +1 (702) 669-8177

© 2019 IGT.

All other trademarks used herein are owned by IGT or its affiliates, may not be used without permission, and where indicated with a ®, are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE IGT

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

