IGT and Scientific Games Joint Statement on Brazilian LOTEX Concession

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) and Scientific Games Corporation ("Scientific Games") (NASDAQ: SGMS) today released the following joint statement regarding the Exclusive Instant Lottery (LOTEX) concession in Brazil:

"IGT and Scientific Games jointly participated in a bid for the award of the first national instant lottery concession in Brazil ("LOTEX Concession"). The parties were awarded the LOTEX Concession in October, 2019. Pursuant to the award, IGT and Scientific Games were required to satisfy certain conditions precedent for the execution of the concession agreement by September 21, 2020. Prior to and since receiving the award of the LOTEX Concession, the parties repeatedly informed the Government of Brazil that it was critical, to ensure the success of the national instant ticket business in Brazil, to have a signed distribution agreement with CAIXA Econômica, operator of the largest lottery retailer network in Brazil. Following more than seven months of diligent discussions with CAIXA, the parties successfully completed contract negotiations. However, despite reaching an agreement on the final version of the contract more than two months ago, CAIXA failed to authorize its execution by the concession deadline, and our request for an extension of the process was not granted. The 13,000 lottery retailers within the CAIXA network are fundamental to a successful launch of the instant ticket business in Brazil and without such distribution network, the companies were not prepared to move forward," said Walter Bugno, IGT EVP New Business and Strategic Initiatives and Michael Conforti, Scientific Games, President Global Strategic Accounts. "In addition, on September 30, 2020, the Supreme Court of Brazil ruled that the federal government's lottery monopoly was unconstitutional, paving the way for states to develop state lotteries for each of Brazil's 26 states and one federal district. As a result, and despite being fully prepared to fulfill all of the financial and non-financial conditions precedent of the concession agreement, prudent capital management dictates that we withdraw from the process and re-evaluate the business case of implementing a lottery operations model in Brazil. Should the Government of Brazil consider an extension of the process for CAIXA to authorize and execute a contract because of the high contribution potential of this venture to a number of government programs, we will explore the possibility of re-engaging in the process."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

IGT:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Scientific Games:

Robert Shore, Investor Relations, +1 (702) 532-8125 [email protected]

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

