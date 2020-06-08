IGT Announces Agreement to Sell 1,250 Historical Horse Racing Machines to Churchill Downs Incorporated

LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell 1,250 historical racing machines ("HRMs") to Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI"). The HRMs will operate on Ainsworth Game Technology's proprietary HHR platform and will feature many player-favorite themes on some of IGT's highest performing hardware.

HRMs are approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and utilize the results of previously run, live horse races to generate player outcomes.

CDI will utilize the IGT HRMs at their Kentucky gaming facilities including Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove when it opens in September 2020, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport when it opens in early fourth quarter 2020 and future facilities.

"CDI is excited to introduce IGT's HRMs with their top-rated themes to our venues and players," said Austin Miller, CDI Senior Vice President, Gaming Operations. "IGT's vast content library and reputation for delivering world-class products aligns with our commitment to delivering premier gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests."

"We believe offering IGT's content and hardware with our proven HHR platform will elevate the player experience in Kentucky," said Ryan Comstock, Ainsworth Chief Operating Officer. "Having an industry-leader such as IGT partner with us helps to validate the relevance of and bright future for this exciting part of the gaming market."

"Adding HRMs to IGT's vast portfolio further strengthens our position as an end-to-end solutions provider and creates new opportunities to help drive our customers' growth," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "Our HRMs will be offered on some of our top-performing hardware including the CrystalDual 27, CrystalSlant and CrystalCurve cabinets, and will leverage some of the most recognizable themes in the gaming industry such as Fortune Coin, Griffin's Throne and Stinkin' Rich."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Michelle Schenk, Global Communications, +1 (702) 669-8177

