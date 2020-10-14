IGT Announces Betting Partnership with the NBA

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has further differentiated its PlaySports sports betting solution through a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Under the agreement, IGT's sports betting customers in the U.S. will be authorized to use NBA intellectual property, such as official data, team and league logos, in their sportsbooks directly through an agreement with IGT.

"Partnering with the NBA to bring official league data to our PlaySports customers further validates IGT's seriousness about delivering an unrivaled sports betting solution for the U.S. market and supports the 'all-in-one' proposition that we offer," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "With the rise in popularity of in-play, prop and parlay bets, having access to official, real-time NBA data feeds and league marks and logos positions IGT to collaborate with our PlaySports customers in creating highly compelling betting menus for sports fans across the country."

"This partnership with IGT marks the first time a platform provider can offer an 'out of the box' authentic NBA sports betting solution to a diverse set of operators across the U.S.," said Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Fantasy & Gaming. "This agreement will allow regional operators across the country to have direct access to NBA assets to create the best NBA gaming experience and further engage our fans."

To learn more about IGT PlaySports, visit igt.com/playsports.

