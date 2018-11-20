IGT Announces Retirement of Donald R. Sweitzer, Chairman of IGT Global Solutions Corporation

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that Donald R. Sweitzer will be retiring on Dec. 31 after 20 years of leadership in IGT's government affairs and business development. As Chairman of IGT Global Solutions Corporation, Don has been an accomplished ambassador to IGT's current and prospective global customers and government officials, and instrumental in its development, growth, and industry leadership.

"Don's expertise building and nurturing relationships with state and commercial partners around the world, along with his insights into complex geopolitical situations, have been important to IGT's continued expansion and leading market position," said IGT CEO Marco Sala. "I will always be grateful for his integrity, insight, and leadership. His achievements with IGT will continue to resonate far into the future."

"I am grateful to Marco Sala and the entire IGT family, our customers, and business partners for the extraordinary opportunities and meaningful relationships we have built together throughout the last 20 years," said Don. "I can honestly say I have enjoyed coming to work every single day during my time here, and I love the people in this company. It's now a good time in the business to retire on a positive note, with a spectacular future ahead for IGT."

Prior to his role as Chairman of IGT Global Solutions Corporation, Don was Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Public Affairs. In this role, he identified and developed new business opportunities and supported the expansion of the Company's products and services in existing jurisdictions. He also continuously enhanced the Company's communications and services to its worldwide government and commercial clients.

Before joining the Company in 1998, Don served in prominent senior roles in federal and state politics. He was political director of the Democratic National Committee during the first term of former U.S. President Bill Clinton. He was also a trusted advisor to elected representatives, including Senators Edward M. Kennedy, D-Massachusetts and Howard M. Metzenbaum, D-Ohio. Don first became involved with politics when he was elected to public office, formerly serving as deputy town supervisor and councilman in East Greenbush, New York.

In addition, he has held roles on the boards of non-governmental organizations including current Co-Chair and past Chairman of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and current board member of the Providence Performing Arts Center. Don is also a member of the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame.

