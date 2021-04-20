IGT Demonstrates Continued Video Lottery Leadership with Maryland Systems Agreement

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), was awarded a long-term contract from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission to upgrade the video lottery central system that connects more than 11,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) and electronic table games (ETGs) across the State's six casinos. The contract runs through September 2028 and includes the option to extend for up to an additional four years.

IGT will install its enhanced INTELLIGEN™ video lottery central system software that supports the volume, complexity and security of monitoring and controlling every VLT and ETG in Maryland. The upgrade features sophisticated site controllers that will maintain network diagnostics and communications between all gaming machines, and will provide advanced business intelligence tools for easy, day-to-day operations management and reporting, and new disaster recovery technology.

"IGT's INTELLIGEN system enables the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission to utilize advanced tools and industry-leading technology which is integral to the ongoing success of the VLT program," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT has been the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission's trusted partner and the sole provider of its VLT systems since the State's first casino opened in 2010. Maryland's VLT program is robust, and we look forward to contributing to its continued success throughout the next decade."

As the leader in the regulated video lottery industry, IGT deploys its INTELLIGEN systems worldwide, connecting a wide range of VLTs in a variety of gaming environments. The software is built on IGT's more than 25 years of central systems experience and offers stable, secure command and control capabilities.

For more information about IGT, visit igt.com. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

# # #

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

