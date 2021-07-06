IGT Enhances VLT Footprint in Western Canada with Market-Leading Content and Hardware

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT), announced today that it signed a contract with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation ("WCLC") to provide 700 CrystalDual® 27 video lottery terminals (VLTs). This marks the third time in five years that IGT has been awarded a significant VLT contract by WCLC following competitive procurements.

As part of the agreement, IGT will launch The Price is Right® VLT content for the first time in the Canadian market. Inspired by North America's highest-rated daytime television game show, The Price is Right is among the top player-favorite brands in IGT's game library. In addition, IGT will introduce a market-attuned content bundle so players can select which game they want to play from a variety of exciting titles available.

"IGT's cabinets and content have proven to entertain and engage players throughout the Saskatchewan VLT network since 1993," said Eric Karmark, WCLC Vice President, VLT Gaming & Operations. "By adding new IGT VLTs at our gaming venues, we're continuing in our commitment to provide our players an enjoyable gaming experience by offering popular themes on a modern platform."

"Extending IGT's relationship with WCLC through the delivery of 700 additional VLT units reinforces the depth of our commitment to the Lottery's continued growth, and the quality of IGT's content and cabinet for the Canadian market," said David Flinn, IGT Regional Vice President, Canada, South and Central America. "The CrystalDual 27 continues to prove its versatility and relevance in gaming markets around the world, and we're pleased to help WCLC elevate gaming throughout the province with this advanced cabinet."

The CrystalDual 27 VLT features two displays delivering high-definition graphics. The cabinet has a first-class audio package, ergonomic design, enhanced player interface and a mobile device charging port to provide exceptional player experiences.

In addition, the cabinets incorporate the Game to System (G2S) communication protocol, which enables new, advanced features for WCLC such as software download, remote configuration and software verification, and an embedded player user interface that delivers an interactive experience. These new VLTs will be connected by IGT's INTELLIGEN™ central system, operated by WCLC for machine accounting, event tracking, and system security.

