IGT Enters Electronic Bingo Market in Canada

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced that the Company recently launched first-of-its-kind electronic bingo content for the Canadian market. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") is the first Lottery in Canada to feature a range of IGT's electronic bingo games through a pilot at twelve of OLG's charitable gaming centers.

IGT's engaging electronic bingo games such as Bengal Eyes®, Golden Rooster® and Pharaoh's Legacy® are among the many exciting titles that players can enjoy at twelve OLG-governed charitable gaming destinations.

"Launching electronic bingo content in Canada represents a meaningful growth opportunity for IGT and our customers," said David Flinn, IGT Regional Vice President Canada. "IGT's bingo portfolio for Canada complements our existing solutions portfolio for the region, and is anchored in dynamic titles that were localized to meet the needs of our customers and their players. Following a successful launch with OLG, we look forward to extending our electronic bingo installed base to additional provinces throughout Canada."

