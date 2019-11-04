IGT Extends Contract with Kentucky Lottery Corporation for Five Years

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), has signed a contract extension with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation for five years through July 9, 2026. The Lottery is exercising its five one-year extension options in which IGT will provide new self-service lottery vending machines and updated technology.

"The Kentucky Lottery Corporation looks forward to continuing the innovation and growth we have experienced with IGT since the Lottery began in 1989," said Tom Delacenserie, Kentucky Lottery Corporation President and CEO. "IGT's forward-thinking products and solutions have delivered convenience to our retailers and players for the last 30 years, and we're pleased to continue our longstanding partnership in the years to come."

"IGT leads the global gaming industry by focusing our innovations in content and platform technology that deliver an outstanding player experience," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "Through this contract extension with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, we will be adding IGT's convenient cashless feature to existing self-service vending machines to help the Lottery attract a new demographic of players and maximize sales growth."

Under the terms of the extension, IGT will provide the Lottery with additional 575 GameTouch™ 28 self-service vending machines and equip approximately 1,400 total GameTouch 28, GameTouch™ 20, and GameTouch™ Draw machines with cashless functionality that enables players to use credit or debit cards to purchase lottery products. In addition to these products, IGT provides the Kentucky Lottery Corporation with facilities management, field service, call center services, and marketing support.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that financial performance of the Company for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of the Company, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2019 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

