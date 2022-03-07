IGT Fortifies Lottery Leadership in Mexico with Expanded Agreement

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiaries, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT México Lottery, S. de R.L. de C.V., and IGT SME, S. de R.L. de C.V. have signed a new contract with La Lotería Nacional ("LOTENAL"), Mexico's national lottery, to provide industry-leading lottery solutions and sports betting services until Sept. 30, 2024.

As part of the new contract, IGT will deliver an integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, a communications network, and ongoing marketing services such as research and game planning. IGT will also print instant tickets and provide all instants-related marketing consulting services to help increase the Lottery's sales. Additionally, IGT will provide trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.

"LOTENAL has been evolving over the last few years, and this new contract with IGT ensures that we continue providing our players with the highest-quality and most engaging products," said Mario Caballero Luna, LOTENAL Coordinator of Advisors. "We trust that IGT's industry leadership along with its top-performing technology will serve us well in the coming years."

"IGT's successful partnership with LOTENAL spans three decades, and within that timeframe, we have generated positive sales results to benefit many good causes throughout the country," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "The addition of IGT's trading advisory services and instant ticket printing as part of the latest contract, along with IGT's advanced technology, will continue to be key drivers of the Lottery's progression."

IGT's full spectrum of services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,400 terminals nationwide. It also includes continuous development of new B2B retail channels; installation, repair, maintenance and monitoring of its total base of lottery terminals; retailer training; field service; call center operations and hotline management; a fixed-odds sports betting retail network; and marketing support to further enhance LOTENAL's overall product and game portfolio.

As a global lottery market leader, IGT's lottery central system is deployed in more than 55 jurisdictions worldwide. For more information about IGT's lottery business, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

